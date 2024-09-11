2024 September 11 16:04

AD Ports Group Awards ZPMC Cranes Contracts for Terminal Projects in Africa

AD Ports Group has agreed to award Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd (“ZPMC”) contracts worth over AED 420 million, to supply six ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, and 17 hybrid rubber tyred gantry (RTG) cranes, to be deployed at its terminal projects in New East Mole Terminal in Pointe Noire - Republic of the Congo, and Noatum Ports, Luanda Terminal in Angola, according to the company's release.

This move comes within the framework of AD Ports Group’s 30-year concession agreement to develop and operate a multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire Port in the Republic of the Congo; in addition to the 20-year concession agreement to modernize and operate the Luanda Terminal in Angola.

These agreements are in-line with AD Ports Group’s strategy for advanced development within emerging markets for mutual and sustainable economic growth.

Under the awarded contracts, the Pointe Noire, and Luanda terminals will each receive three Super Post-Panamax STS cranes, which are able to reach 21 container rows, a distance of 60 meters. On the other hand, the Pointe Noire will receive nine hybrid RTGs, while Luanda terminal will receive eight hybrid RTGs. The hybrid RTGs can save up to 60% diesel in comparison to the traditional diesel RTGs which equivalent to one million liters per year and approximately 5,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

In June 2023, AD Ports Group signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Government of the Republic of the Congo for the management and operation of the multipurpose New East Mole Terminal in Pointe-Noire. With an estimated US$ 500 million to be invested over the duration of the concession, the terminal is set to handle container, general cargo, breakbulk and various other types of cargo.

In addition, in April 2024 AD Ports Group signed agreements for a 20-year concession (extendable for another 10 years) with the Luanda Port Authority for the operation and upgrade of the existing Luanda multipurpose port terminal in Angola. For this project, AD Ports Group has committed an estimated USD 250+ million towards the modernization of the terminal and development of the logistics business over the next three years, with this investment potentially increasing to USD 379 million over the concession term and in line with market demand.



