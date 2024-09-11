2024 September 11 14:52

GTT awarded tank design for eight new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in the third quarter of 2024, two orders from two Korean shipyards for the tank design of eight new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), both on behalf of an undisclosed ship-owner.

The first order will see Samsung Heavy Industries building four LNGCs. Each vessel will have a total capacity of 174,000 m³ and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the second and third quarters of 2028.

The second order, placed with another Korean shipyard, also covers the construction of four LNGCs. Each vessel will have a total capacity of 174,000 m³ and will be equipped with a membrane containment system from the NO96 series developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the second and fourth quarters of 2028.