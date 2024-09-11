2024 September 11 12:41

Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port sees 53 pct surge in vessel arrivals in first 8 months of 2024

There has been a 53 percent increase in the number of vessels arriving at Sri Lanka's Hambantota International Port (HIP) for repairs and layups in the first eight months of 2024, marking a significant boost in its operational growth, state media reported on Monday quoting a senior HIP official.

State owned Daily News quoted Charaka Rupasinghe, Deputy General Manager of Marine Services and Fleet Management at HIP, as saying that from January to August 2024, HIP hosted 23 vessels for repairs and layups.

Fifteen vessels had arrived at HIP for the same services during the same period in 2023, Rupasinghe said, adding that two vessels arrived in August 2024 alone.

He said the number of ships availing these services is projected to increase in the coming years as HIP can accommodate vessels of all sizes for afloat and underwater repairs.