2024 September 11 11:07

Shanghai Dahua Shipping sends first vessel via Arctic Route

On September 9, 2024, Shanghai Dahua Shipping launched its first Arctic voyage with the Panamax bulk carrier PORTIA, according to Xinde Marine News.

This marks the company’s entry into the Arctic shipping lane.

Shanghai-based firm that was established in 2019. With branches in Canada, Vietnam, and Russia, and a fleet of over 20 vessels, Shanghai Dahua Shipping is positioning itself as a key player in this emerging route.

While the maiden voyage is still underway, company officials have expressed their commitment to further investment and analysis of the Arctic route.



