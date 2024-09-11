2024 September 11 10:51

Chinese gas imports up 12% in January-August

China's natural gas imports, via pipeline and as LNG, reached 87.12mn tonnes during the January-August period, up 12.3% year/year, according to data released by the customs department on September 10, Natural Gas World reported.

In August alone, the imports were 11.76mn tonnes. The surge in natural gas imports is attributed to softer global LNG prices, making imports more attractive.

In 2023, China imported 119.9mn tonnes of natural gas, a 9.9% increase compared to the previous year, as reported by the department in January.