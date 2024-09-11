2024 September 11 10:33

ADNOC signs agreement with IndianOil for Ruwais LNG Project

ADNOC announced the signing of a long-term Heads of Agreement (LNG agreement) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil), India’s largest integrated and diversified energy company, for the delivery of 1 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The LNG will primarily be sourced from ADNOC’s lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project, which is currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, and is expected to start commercial operations in 2028. Under the 15-year agreement, LNG cargoes will be shipped to IndianOil’s destination ports in India, according to the company's release.

The agreement further strengthens ADNOC’s position in India’s fast-growing energy market. By 2029, IndianOil is expected to become ADNOC’s biggest LNG customer, with a total offtake of 2.2 mmtpa, comprising 1.2 mmtpa from Das Island and 1 mmtpa from Ruwais LNG.



The agreement with IndianOil is one of several long-term LNG sales commitments ADNOC has signed with international partners for Ruwais LNG for over 70% of the project’s total production capacity.