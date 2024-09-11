2024 September 11 09:56

COSCO SHIPPING approves the construction of two 175,000 m³ LNG carriers

On September 9, 2024, COSCO SHIPPING Energy's Board of Directors approved the construction of two 175,000 m³ LNG carriers through its subsidiary Shanghai COSCO Shipping LNG Investment, according to Xinde Marine News. The vessels will be built at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., with a total project investment of approximately $509 million.

The two vessels will be constructed by newly established subsidiaries, Yuanxing LNG Transportation and Yuanzhi LNG Transportation, each with a registered capital of $76.5 million.





