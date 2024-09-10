2024 September 10 18:00

GEOCEAN supports the installation of the IQuay ready-to use solution for importing LNG to Wilhelmshaven

ECOnnect Energy has contracted GEOCEAN to support the installation of the IQuay ready-to use solution for importing LNG to Wilhelmshaven, according to GEOCEAN's release.

In collaboration with ECOnnect Energy, GEOCEAN embarked on the installation of the jettyless IQuay infrastructure and pipelines connecting the FSRU Excelsior directly to the German grid.

GEOCEAN implemented its GEOCEAN Fast-Flex barge solution, which combines all the equipment needed to install this gas pipeline.