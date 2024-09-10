2024 September 10 17:34

Imam Khomeini port volumes up 14% the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year

The loading and unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port, in the southwestern Khuzestan province, increased by 14% during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (Mar. 20-Aug. 21), a provincial official said, according to MNA.

Aboutaleb Geraylou, the director-general of Khuzestan province’s Ports and Maritime Department, said that 20 million tons of oil products and non-oil goods have been loaded and unloaded in this port during the five months.

Based on the latest data released by the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), some 94,284,476 tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the country’s ports in the first five months of the present year.

As reported, during the mentioned five months more than 10.964 million tons of oil products and over 21.291 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports, while the loading of oil products in ports was reported to be 32.132 million tons, and the loading of non-oil goods was 29.896 million tons.

In total, more than 32.255 million tons of oil- and non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports in the said five months, and over 62.029 million tons of oil- and non-oil products were loaded.

During the mentioned period, loading and unloading operations in the container sector reached 1,079,516 TEUs, which was four percent more than the 1,052,590 TEUs in the first five months of the past year.