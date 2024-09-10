2024 September 10 17:09

Sinopec's first LNG terminal in Guangdong Province starts operation

On September 8, CESI BEIHAI, an LNG vessel with a full load of 72,000 tonnes of LNG imported from Australia, has arrived at Sinopec's Huaying LNG Terminal in China. This marks Sinopec's first LNG terminal in Guangdong Province put into operation, according to the company's release.

With Huaying LNG Terminal Phase I on stream, the annual receiving and handling capacity is 6 million tonnes. And it is expected to reach 12 million tonnes of LNG upon completion of Phase II. Meanwhile, the bonded LNG storage tanks are operational to support Sinopec's international businesses such as global LNG trading and refueling.

Up to now, Sinopec has a total of 12 LNG Terminals built by itself or through partnership. These terminals have handled a total of over 110 million tonnes of imported LNG, equaling 159 billion cubic meters of natural gas after regasification, and meeting the annual demand of as many as 880 million households.