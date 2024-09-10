2024 September 10 16:12

AIDA Cruises bunkers its AIDAprima cruise ship for the first time using 100% renewable bio marine fuel

In the port of Rotterdam on September 5, 2024 AIDA Cruises refueled its AIDAprima cruise ship for the first time using 100% renewable Bio Marine Fuel as part of a pilot project to evaluate the fuel performance in regular ship operations for potential for future use, according to Carnival Corporation's release. The blended biofuel is produced entirely from advanced feedstocks organic waste or residue. The Bio Marine Fuel (BMF100) sustainable biofuel supplied by VARO Energy is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions minimum of 85% compared to conventional fossil fuels.



After refueling in Rotterdam, AIDAprima will test the new biofuel during regular ship operations on upcoming voyages from Hamburg through the fjords of Norway. The fuel performance will help determine its potential for future use across the AIDA fleet.



It is important to AIDA Cruises that second-generation biofuels are used on board, as they are produced exclusively from organic waste and residual materials. Also, when compared to other technological innovations, using biofuels in regular ship operations is uncomplicated because they can be used without major modifications to the engines and tank infrastructure of existing ships. In general, and depending on the specific biofuel used, greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced minimum by 85% compared to fossil fuels.

AIDA Cruises has been investing toward a sustainable future for cruising for many years as part of its decarbonization strategy. In addition to trailing biofuels, AIDA Cruises is using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to deliver immediate greenhouse gas emission reductions in the absence of market-ready zero-emission maritime fuels. AIDA Cruises also is expanding its use of alternative energy sources such as shore power to operate ships in port, as well as onboard batteries to store extra energy for use during peak engine operation to reduce fuel use. Together with various partners, the cruise company is working intensively on further solutions for using renewable and synthetic fuels.

AIDA Cruises was one of the first in Carnival Corporation & plc’s family of cruise lines to test biofuels and was among the first to conduct live biofuel tests on working cruise ships globally. The cruise line’s biofuel tests support the overall Carnival Corporation sustainability mission, including its aspiration to achieve net-zero emissions from ship operation by 2050.



AIDA Cruises is working with VARO Energy for the first time on this fuel test. As one of the leaders in the introduction of low-carbon fuels for marine the Swiss based company has taken an innovative blending approach which results in a high-quality marine biofuel that can be used as a drop-in alternative to mineral-based marine fuels without compromising on engine performance. The blend is entirely based on waste and residue streams not suitable for food or animal feed application.