2024 September 10 14:20

Finnlines presents new direct shipping service from Finland to Sheerness, UK, with additional links to Belgium and Spain

Finnlines announced a new direct weekly shipping service, launching in week 38, connecting the ports of Helsinki and Kotka (Finland) with Sheerness (United Kingdom). This service also offers onward connections to Belgium and Spain, expanding our network across Europe, according to the company's release.

This new service provides a direct shipping route from Finland to Sheerness. From Sheerness, further links to Belgium and Spain extend the reach, offering efficient access to key markets across Europe.

Strategic location of Sheerness port Our Sheerness terminal, London Medway, is a modern, multipurpose facility with ample space for cargo handling and distribution.

Positioned at the mouth of the Thames Estuary, the terminal provides easy access to Northern Europe and is well-connected to major motorways such as the M2, M20, and M25, enabling seamless integration with the UK’s road network.

The service will be operated by the new Finneco vessels, designed for maximum efficiency and flexibility. With its enhanced cargo capacity and advanced features, the Finneco vessels are well-suited to businesses seeking reliable and cost-effective shipping solutions.

The vessels are designed with sustainability in mind: battery banks, solar panels, air lubrication, optimised hull structure and more, to make them as environmentally friendly as possible.

This new route is set to significantly enhance logistics efficiency for goods moving between Finland, the UK, Belgium, and Spain, offering unparalleled speed, reliability, and flexibility.



The first sailing is scheduled for Monday, 16th September, with the M/S Finneco 3 departing from Helsinki. It will continue from Kotka on Wednesday, 18th September, and is expected to arrive in Sheerness on Monday, 23rd September. The service will operate on a regular weekly schedule.