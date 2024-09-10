2024 September 10 13:59

QatarEnergy inaugurates conventional-size LNG vessel “Rex Tillerson”

QatarEnergy inaugurated the first conventional-size LNG vessel under its historic shipbuilding program, according to the company's release.

The traditional naming ceremony was held at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in the Chinese city of Shanghai.



QatarEnergy also celebrated the naming of a second vessel - “Umm Ghuwailina”. The 2 vessels are part of 12 conventional-size LNG vessels contracted with the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard – all equipped with the latest maritime technology ensuring optimal operational efficiency and compliance with the most stringent environmental regulations reflecting QatarEnergy’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The two vessels, set to be delivered ahead of their contracted delivery schedule, are under long-term charter by QatarEnergy Trading (QET).

With the highest and most advanced safety, technical, and environmental standards, the vessels are equipped with state-of-the-art dual-fuel engines, generators, and boilers to further reduce both fuel consumption and emissions.

H.E. Minister Al-Kaabi thanked the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard for a world-class craftsmanship, and for a long-lasting partnership, and the vessel’s owners, managers, and vessel captains for their trust and confidence as the “Rex Tillerson” and “Umm Ghuwailina” take to sea.