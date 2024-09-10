2024 September 10 12:11

Drydocks World signs deal for the Largest Floating Sheerleg Crane in the Middle East and Africa

Drydocks World today signed a contract with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (ZPMC) to acquire a new generation 5,000 tonne Floating Sheerleg Crane, which will help meet the growing demand for large-scale offshore projects, according to the company's release.



The design, construction, testing, and commissioning phase is expected to take approximately 24 months, with completion scheduled in the second quarter of 2026.

Once operational, the crane will boost Drydocks World's heavy-lifting capabilities, allowing it to meet the growing demands of large-scale projects, such as high-voltage offshore converter platforms and Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel topsides. The company’s latest investment will leverage its existing expertise, exemplified by the successful execution of significant projects such as the conversion of Tango FLNG and Excalibur FSU vessels, the refurbishment and conversion of Firenze FPSO and the ongoing EPC project on UK Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Wind Platforms.

The crane features a 160-meter-long A-frame, allowing heavy loads of up to 5,000 tonnes to be lifted 120 meters above the water, and a 600-tonne fly jib that can extend its reach to 180 meters. This capability enables the installation of larger vessel modules constructed in the yard and lifted onto the vessel for assembly, both nearshore and offshore. The crane can accommodate up to 50 personnel offshore, thereby reducing the need for support vessels. Its versatility also makes it well-suited for the construction of offshore platforms, bridges, and marine developments.



Constructed from high-strength steel, the crane boasts advanced safety technologies and a sophisticated integrated control system for enhanced operational efficiency. The automatic ballasting system guarantees stability, and the integration of a high-capacity ballast water treatment plant also highlights Drydocks World's dedication to environmental sustainability.