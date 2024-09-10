2024 September 10 11:56

Lloyd’s Register partners on fuel cell and CCS study to support emissions reduction

Lloyd’s Register’s (LR) business advisory team is partnering with energy companies ROTOBOOST and Amogy on a fuel cell and pre-combustion Carbon Capture Storage System (CCS) study to assess opportunities for emissions reduction. The joint development project (JDP) will evaluate the use of hydrogen fuel cells, ammonia and methane cracking technology and CCS from a technical readiness, financial and regulatory perspective.

Outcomes will determine the technologies’ ability to reduce emissions and costs across a specific container feeder fleet, in relation to EU ETS (Emissions Trading Scheme) FuelEU and IMO CII (Carbon Intensity Indicator) requirements, compared to conventional fuels.



Amogy’s ammonia-to-electrical power system, ROTOBOOST's Marine Hydrogen production technology, as well as PowerCell's Marine System 200 hydrogen fuel cell will be central to the research, which also considers additional associated costs compared with other emerging fuels.



Kaisa Nikulainen, CEO, ROTOBOOST, said: “ROTOBOOST’s Marine Hydrogen technology not only generates solid carbon as a byproduct during the hydrogen production process, but also enables LNG to become a compliant fuel many years into the future, in addition to its wide availability and affordability. By removing carbon from LNG before it combusts, ROTOBOOST’s thermocatalytic decomposition process system transforms what would have become CO2 into a highly valuable solid carbon. This approach bridges the gap between economic viability and environmental sustainability. This Joint Development Project combines commercial and technical expertise to explore emerging emissions reduction technologies, ultimately driving shipping’s decarbonisation through truly sustainable solutions.”