2024 September 10 11:15

“K” Line takes delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier NEREUS HIGHWAY

NEREUS HIGHWAY, a car carrier with a capacity of 7,000 vehicles, has recently been delivered to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE), according to the company's release.

The vessel is mainly fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and was constructed by CHINA MERCHANTS JINLING SHIPYARD (JIANGSU) CO., LTD.

This is the first LNG-fueled vessel that “K” LINE has placed an order with a Chinese shipyard. LNG fuel is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas (GHG), by 25% to 30%, emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), which cause air pollution, by almost 100%, and emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by approximately 75%, which is compliant with IMO Tier III NOx regulations, compared to conventional vessels using heavy fuel oil. It is equipped with the latest dual-fuel electronic control engine, “7X62DF-2.1 iCER” by WinGD, which will reduce methane slip when using LNG fuel.