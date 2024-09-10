2024 September 10 10:44

MSC unveils future standalone East/West network

The future standalone network will replace the current 2M VSA agreement that MSC has with Maersk on East/West trades. As from February 2025, MSC will provide an independent, competitive and complete network for East/West trades including:

5 trades with 34 loops incorporating 7 loops for Asia North Europe, 6 loops for Asia Mediterranean, 4 loops for Asia North America West Coast, 6 loops for Asia North America East Coast and 11 loops for the Transatlantic Network.

Optionality of weekly services via Suez with more than 1,900 direct port pairs or the Cape of Good Hope with more than 1,800 direct port pairs.



The 2025 East/West network and its options will not impact the tonnage or deployment for any other routes provided by MSC globally.



MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide with almost 200,000 employees. With access to an integrated network of road, rail, air, and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. MSC’s shipping line sails on more than 300 trade routes, calling at over 520 ports.