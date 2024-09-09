  • Home
  2024 September 9

    QatarEnergy to build 6 new QC-Max LNG vessels at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard

    QatarEnergy has signed an agreement today with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) for the construction of 6 additional state-of-the-art QC-Max vessels, bringing the total number of LNG vessels on order under its fleet expansion program to 128, including 24 QC-Max mega vessels, according to the company's release.

    The QC-Max vessels, which will be built at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard, a wholly-owned CSSC subsidiary, are the largest LNG vessels ever built with a capacity of 271,000 cubic meters each. The new advanced carriers are scheduled to be delivered between 2028 and 2031. 

    The agreement was signed during a special ceremony held in Shanghai.

    The six new advanced vessels are in addition to 18 QC-Max vessels recently ordered from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard. This brings the total number of QC-Max vessels ordered by QatarEnergy to 24, with a total value of about USD 8 billion. The QC-Max vessels, designed with cutting-edge technology, will enhance QatarEnergy’s capacity to meet the growing global LNG demand while reinforcing its dedication to operational excellence and environmental sustainability.

