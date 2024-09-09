2024 September 9 16:45

GTT to equip 10 LNG-fuelled container ships with GTT’s Recycool reliquefaction system in collaboration with Nikkiso

GTT, in collaboration with Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases, a Japanese leading provider of cryogenic pumps, announces that it has received an order from a Chinese shipyard to equip ten LNG-fuelled container ships with GTT’s advanced passive boil-off gas management system, Recycool.

Recycool is an environmentally friendly solution designed to reliquefy excess boil-off gas from LNG-fuelled ships equipped with high-pressure engines. The Recycool system recovers cold energy from LNG before it is vaporized and sent to the engine. The system, which is running on several ships, is of simple design and can significantly reduce CO2 emissions from any type of LNG-fuelled ship.

In conjunction with this order, GTT and Nikkiso have signed a partnership agreement. This partnership plays a significant role for the full integration of Recycool into Nikkiso’s High Pressure skid, resulting in an efficient, cost-effective, easy-to-operate, compact, and passive reliquefaction system for LNG-fuelled container ships.