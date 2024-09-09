2024 September 9 16:25

Methanex Corporation signs agreement to acquire OCI Global’s International methanol business for $2.05 bln

Methanex Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OCI Global’s international methanol business for $2.05 billion. The transaction includes OCI’s interest in two world-scale methanol facilities in Beaumont, Texas, one of which also produces ammonia. The transaction also includes a low-carbon methanol production and marketing business and a currently idled methanol facility in the Netherlands, according to the company's release.

OCI’s methanol business enhances Methanex’s asset portfolio with highly attractive assets in a low-risk jurisdiction that has an ample and economic supply of feedstock natural gas.

As part of the transaction, Methanex expects to achieve approximately $30 million of annual cost synergies from lower logistics costs and lower selling, general and administrative expenses. Methanex anticipates low integration costs because of OCI’s similar operating model and expects that additional value can be obtained by applying its global expertise and extensive operational experience to the OCI assets. Methanex plans to integrate key operational practices at the facilities and will incorporate the OCI assets into its global risk-based management processes including turnaround and capital planning post-closing.

As part of the transaction, Methanex will acquire the following:

A methanol facility in Beaumont, Texas with an annual production capacity of 910,000 tonnes of methanol and 340,000 tonnes of ammonia. This plant was restarted in 2011 and since that time the plant has been upgraded with $800 million of capital for full site refurbishment and debottlenecking.

A 50 percent interest in a second methanol facility also in Beaumont, Texas, operated by the joint venture Natgasoline LLC (“Natgasoline”). The Natgasoline plant was commissioned in 2018 and has an annual capacity of 1.7 million tonnes of methanol, of which Methanex’s share will be 850,000 tonnes.

OCI HyFuels, which produces low-carbon methanol and sells industry-leading volumes with trading and distribution capabilities for renewable natural gas (RNG). With nine years of experience in the low-carbon methanol business and with an array of blue-chip customers, this will enhance Methanex’s existing Low Carbon Solutions function with additional expertise in this developing segment.

A methanol facility in Delfzijl, Netherlands with an annual capacity to produce 1 million tonnes of methanol. This facility is not currently in production due to unfavourable pricing for natural gas feedstock.



Under a definitive agreement with OCI, the $2.05 billion purchase price will consist of $1.15 billion in cash, the issuance of 9.9 million common shares of Methanex valued at $450 million (based on a $45 per share price) and the assumption of $450 million in debt and leases. The purchase price implies a multiple of 7.5 times Adjusted EBITDA at a $350/MT realized methanol price, including anticipated synergies. The world-scale North American operating assets have been acquired below reinvestment economics of brownfield or greenfield capacity.

After the transaction Methanex will have approximately 77 million shares outstanding, of which OCI will own approximately 13 percent. Methanex intends to fund the cash consideration of the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and new debt issuance. The Company has obtained a fully committed debt financing package from Royal Bank of Canada to support the transaction.



Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is one of the world’s largest suppliers of methanol. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”.