    Shearwater awarded 4D seismic project for Ghana’s Jubilee Field

    Shearwater Geoservices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) announced the award of a 4D seismic monitoring contract for the Jubilee field in Ghana, operated by Tullow Ghana Ltd.

    The two-month survey will be conducted early 2025, utilising capacity from Shearwater’s high-end fleet, supported by the company’s state-of-the-art technology offering and extensive operational experience. This will be the first contract conducted by Shearwater Ghana, in conjunction with local partner Destra Energy; and will include considerable local content participation.

    Shearwater is a global marine geoscience and technology business that specialises in collecting data offshore. The organisation uses state-of-the art seismic vessels and equipment to explore the seabed and processes the data using market-leading proprietary software. These insights help clients understand the Earth and make informed decisions about accelerating responsible use of its resources. Shearwater’s headquarter is in Bergen, Norway, with more facilities all around the globe. The company employs around 1.200 people.

