2024 September 9 14:58

Yang Ming, HMM, and ONE confirm alliance partnership under “Premier Alliance”

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming), HMM, and Ocean Network Express (ONE) will continue to cooperate closely under the new alliance name “Premier Alliance”, effective for five years from February 2025, according to Yang Ming's release. This strategic and long-standing partnership enables Yang Ming to continue delivering reliable and flexible services with expanded global coverage, ensuring enhanced value and seamless operations for customers worldwide.

The cooperation is comprised of mainline services across major East-West tradelines: Asia - North America West Coast, Asia - North America East Coast, Asia - Mediterranean, Asia - North Europe, and Asia - Middle East.

Dr. Feng-Ming Tsai, Chairman of Yang Ming, stated: “The continuous collaboration with HMM and Ocean Network Express not only reflects the deep trust and shared vision among the three companies within the industry, but also underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering great value and broad coverage for our customers. Through the cooperation of Premier Alliance, Yang Ming will continue to drive innovation, enhance service quality, and bring more competitive solutions to our customers. We are confident about the future and look forward to achieving even greater success together.”

The 2025 Transpacific trade service products had been introduced earlier in March 2024. As a continuation of this announcement, a comprehensive update for all Yang Ming services across major trade lanes, including the Premier Alliance network and east-west services outside the alliance, will be announced separately.