2024 September 9 15:24

Navig8 takes delivery of third MR newbuild vessel from New Times Shipbuilding

Navig8 announced the delivery of the Navig8 Excellence this week, the third of six newbuild MR vessels from New Times Shipbuilding Co. due for delivery this year.

All six of the state-of-the-art MRs are installed with air lubrication systems and scrubbers from maritime technology provider, Clean Marine.

Navig8 also employs the Shipwatch voyage execution platform to oversee performance and reduce emissions through enhanced operational efficiency. A CII monitoring system is directly connected to the Shipwatch platform to allow vital collection of emissions data and reporting.

The Navig8 Excellence joins the Navig8 Gamma8 Pool and will be technically managed by TB Maritime.