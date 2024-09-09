2024 September 9 14:23

DNV awards Norsepower Rotor Sails certification for EX-version in hazardous environments

Norsepower, the global leader in mechanical sails, and DNV, the world’s leading classification society, have set another industry milestone with the Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) award for the explosion-proof (EX) version of the Norsepower Rotor Sail (NPRS) 28m x 4m. As the first-ever approval for a Wind Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS) to be used in hazardous zones onboard vessels, the DNV certification of the NPRS EX version sets a new milestone for the maritime sector, according to Norsepower's release.

The TADC confirms that the NPRS meets the stringent safety and performance standards required for installation in hazardous zones on tankers and other vessels carrying explosive liquids or gases. This certification means that shipbuilders can now benefit from a more streamlined approval process, reducing the documentation and discussions required for class approval of vessels equipped with Norsepower Rotor Sails.

Norsepower’s new explosion-proof design represents a holistic approach to safety, offering protection to all critical components inside the rotor sail, such as the power unit and electrical cabinets. Unlike previous component-based systems, this innovative design utilizes a pressurized air system that eliminates flammable gases, ensuring the critical parts of the rotor sail comply with EX design requirements.

With the DNV certification, Norsepower Rotor Sails are now even more adaptable to a broader range of vessels, ensuring compliance with safety regulations while contributing to the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in maritime transportation.