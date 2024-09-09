2024 September 9 12:43

Grimaldi announces new connections from China to Nigeria and the Persian Gulf

The Grimaldi Group continues to expand its service offerings from the Far East, particularly from China, according to the company's release. In July, for the first time, thousands of new cars from Shanghai were unloaded from the vessel Grande Houston at the port of Tin Can Island (Lagos). This marked the inauguration of the first direct ro-ro service between China and Nigeria. With a monthly frequency and a transit time of 27 days between Shanghai and Lagos, the new connection stands out for its speed and efficiency in the transport of cars and rolling cargo in general.

It did not take long before the company launched another innovation in its ro-ro services from the Far East: since September, the Grimaldi Group has also been offering a direct link between China and the Persian Gulf, with regular monthly calls at Shanghai, Al Jubayl (Saudi Arabia) and Jebel Ali (United Arab Emirates). Additionally, depending on customer demand, the company offers extra calls at other ports, such as Yantai in China and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

The Grimaldi Group entered China in 2022 in response to a growing demand for transportation services from major vehicle manufacturers. A year later, Grimaldi Shipping Agency Shanghai was established to represent the Neapolitan group in the country, focusing particularly on relationships with national car manufacturers.

Today, Grimaldi vessels connect China’s main ports to those of the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and West Africa. With the launch of these new direct services to Nigeria and the Persian Gulf, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to offering top-quality, efficient connections that best meet the needs of its customers in the People’s Republic.