2024 September 9 12:20

SBM Offshore signs two Share Purchase Agreements with MISC Berhad for FPSO in Brazil and Malaysia

SBM Offshore has signed two Share Purchase Agreements with its partner MISC Berhad for the total acquisition of MISC Berhad’s entire effective equity interest in the lease and operating entities related to the FPSO Espirito Santo in Brazil and the full divestment to MISC Berhad of SBM Offshore’s effective equity interest in the lease and operating entities of the FPSO Kikeh in Malaysia, according to the company's release.



SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a technology provider, SBM Offshore put its marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for alternative energy sources.