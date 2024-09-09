2024 September 9 11:10

Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard delivers the fourth batch of four ships for COSCO's "Belt and Road" project

On September 8, 2024, Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Group successfully delivered to the customer four vessels of the fourth batch, consisting of two 12,000 DWT vessels and two 2646 kW ASD tugs, for the "Belt and Road" project of COSCO Shipping Bulk Cargo Transportation Co., LTD. - Guinea Bauxite project, according to the company's release.

The 12,000 DWT vessel is 111 metres long, 30 metres wide, 7.5 metres high, has a draft of 4.88 metres and a deadweight of 12,000 tonnes.

The tugboat's overall length is 36.5m, the width is 10.8m, the depth is 4.35m, ahead bollard pull is 51.5t and ahead bollard pull is 48t, astern bollard pull is 44t, and the speed is 12.3Kn.