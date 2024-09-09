2024 September 9 10:31

Three vehicle manufacturers sign up for UECC's Sail for Change sustainability program

Toyota Motor Europe, Ford of Europe and another major European vehicle manufacturer are set to achieve major reductions in emissions from their logistics chain by using vessels fuelled by bioLNG for cargo transport across Europe after signing up for United European Car Carriers’ (UECC) Sail for Change sustainability program.

The combined yearly emissions reduction for UECC from the manufacturer trio is estimated at around 80,000 tonnes, or over one-third of its global Scope 1 emissions from ship operations of approximately 220,000 tonnes.



As well as boosting their environmental performance with lower Scope 3 emissions, all three vehicle manufacturers will be able to significantly reduce their costs exposure to the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), while boosting uptake of alternative low-carbon fuels in line with FuelEU Maritime set to take effect next year, according to UECC’s Energy & Sustainability Manager Daniel Gent.

Under Sail for Change, UECC has facilitated bunkering of ISCC-EU certified bioLNG - or liquefied biomethane - on its five LNG dual-fuel and multi-fuel Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) at the Port of Zeebrugge through an earlier agreement with Titan Clean Fuels.

This enables the leading European shortsea RoRo carrier to perform carbon-neutral cargo loading operations across its port network, with customers able to access verified data on emissions reductions with clean fuel use through a CO2 registry covering the entire supply chain.



“UECC has made proactive strides in advancing industry adoption of alternative fuels over the past decade, having also piloted the use of biofuels, and bunkering of bioLNG marks another big step forward, both in reducing the carbon footprint of our clients and increasing demand for low-carbon fuels,” Gent says.

“Our aim with Sail for Change has been to provide a standalone product that enables our customers to facilitate a sustainable fuel switch in our fleet that has a direct and immediate impact on their emissions.”

And he says industry interest has exceeded UECC’s expectations, resulting in the Green Gas Month initiative being extended beyond July to subsequent months and years. The company is now looking to scale up the programme to allow more companies to participate in future years based on growing demand, according to Gent.



Gent points out that, as well as minimising emissions expenses related to the EU ETS, supporting the use of alternative fuels reduces potential costs passed on to the customer by shipping companies for penalties incurred or the need to buy compliance units under FuelEU Maritime.

Due to its earlier investments in biofuels and LNG-fuelled newbuildings, UECC is already set to be in excess of FuelEU compliance until the late 2030s, towards its goal of net-zero operations by 2040.



UECC (United European Car Carriers) is a provider of sustainable short sea RoRo transportation in Europe. UECC operates a fleet of Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs), delivering logistics solutions with a focus on sustainability.