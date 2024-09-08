2024 September 8 15:48

BW LNG announces 10-year charter with NEPCO to enhance Jordan’s energy security

The LNG carrier will undergo conversion to an FSU ahead of the charter and is expected to start operations during Q3-Q4 of 2026

BW LNG is pleased to announce the signing of a 10-year charter with the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, to deploy a Floating Storage Unit (FSU) for national energy needs. In addition, NEPCO will acquire ownership of the vessel at the end of the charter period. The vessel, to be moored at Sheikh Sabah LNG Terminal, Aqaba for 10 years, will play a pivotal role in strengthening the Kingdom’s national energy security needs.



The LNG carrier will undergo conversion to an FSU ahead of the charter and is expected to start operations during Q3-Q4 of 2026. The vessel is one of 34 vessels in BW LNG’s fleet, which includes four Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs) and four newbuildings under construction.



“We are pleased to work with the National Electric Power Company to provide a reliable long-term solution for energy security, powering electrical generation and industrial use. As part of our fleet of 34 LNG carriers and FSRUs, our vessel will be converted ahead of her 10-year charter in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. At BW LNG, we are committed to our strategy to provide floating LNG infrastructure as the world moves towards a low carbon society and countries look for sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy”, said Yngvil Åsheim, CEO of BW LNG.



About BW LNG

BW LNG is a leading developer, owner, and operator of floating gas infrastructure solutions, with over 30 LNG carriers and Floating Storage and Regasification Units. BW LNG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BW Group, a global energy and maritime group, including seven listed companies with a combined market cap of around US$13 billion. Founded in 1955 by Sir YK Pao, BW controls a fleet of over 450 vessels transporting oil, gas, and dry commodities, with its 200 LNG and LPG ships constituting the largest gas fleet in the world. In the renewables space, the group has investments in solar, wind, batteries, biofuels, and water treatment. BW Group is also listed as one of Forbes World’s Best Employers 2023.