2024 September 8 15:06

Oldenndorff and UoS to create a new research centre for sustainable shipping

Oldendorff Carriers and the University of Strathclyde (UoS) are setting up a research centre for sustainable shipping at the university in the centre of Glasgow.



Oldendorff says that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by Professor Osman Turan, Director Maritime Human Factors Centre Department of Naval Architecture, Ocean & Marine Engineering (UoS). and Dr.-Ing. Torsten Barenthin, Director, Research & Development Global Engagement & Sustainability at Oldendorff Carriers. The MoU will create a partnership where we will work together on sustainable shipping issues to support international and regional efforts to decarbonise the industry, support the just transition, and further enhance operational safety.



There are aims to set up the Oldendorff Research Centre for Sustainable Shipping and targeted areas of collaborative research will include the design of highly efficient ships that incorporate innovative technologies, novel, smart, energy-efficient integrated operations and alternative energy sources. Other areas of interest will include responsible

AI-supported data intelligence, digitalisation, and decision support and bio-inspired innovative research for zero-emission ships and technologies.



The partnership will also focus on improving human performance at sea and advancing skill development, while strategies to meet the net-zero and interim targets agreed by the International Maritime Organisation will also be a key priority.



Oldendorff Carriers’ Director of Research & Development Dr. Torsten Barenthin, said: “Frustrated by the slow development of significant decarbonisation technologies, Oldendorff feels compelled to invest in academic research with the aim of moving the dry bulk industry forward. We are pleased to be partnering with the UoS. Their reputation and high global rankings in the fields of naval architecture and ocean engineering speak for itself. Over the past months we have built solid relationships with faculty members, and academics, as well as having the opportunity to visit their impressive facilities in Glasgow.”



The University of Strathclyde’s Executive Dean of Engineering & Associate Principal, Professor Stephen McArthur, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Oldendorff Carriers as the combination of Strathclyde’s research excellence and Oldendorff’s practical experience will undoubtedly bring exciting opportunities for the decarbonisation of shipping.”



At the MoU signing ceremony, the University of Strathclyde presented Oldendorff Carriers with a traditional Scottish quaich; a special kind of shallow two-handled drinking cup or bowl.