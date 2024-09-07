2024 September 7 16:28

VARD provides design and equipment to Cochin Shipyard for the building of two SOV Vessels

Cochin Shipyard Limited in India are building two SOVs, one of VARD 4 07 and one of VARD 4 19 design for North Star. Cochin Shipyard Limited is a partly public, government shipyard in India. In the last three decades the company has emerged as a forerunner in the Indian shipbuilding and ship repair industry. VARD has previously delivered 12 designs to the Cochin Shipyard Ltd., VARD said.



The first hybrid electric SOV to be delivered by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is of VARD 4 07 design and is tailored to meet North Star’s specific requirements. The focus has been to develop a competitive and compact vessel with a fuel-efficient configuration providing high operability. The ship has fully equipped accommodations for a total of 55 persons and a 3D motion compensated crane. Side loading warehouse facilities with step-less access to the height adjustable 3D motion compensated gangway ensures efficient flow of goods and technicians.



The vessel is to be delivered to North Star for a long-term charter with one of the largest energy companies in Germany and Europe, EnBW, to operate the He Dreiht wind farm. Scheduled to commence long-term charter with EnBW from the end of next year, the walk-to-work vessel will host technicians as they maintain the 64 wind turbines. The SOV will also act as a logistics hub and warehouse.