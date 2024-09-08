2024 September 8 11:13

Titan completes its first SIMOPS bunkering in Ghent, Belgium

Titan, the leading supplier of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and liquefied biomethane (LBM) has completed its first SIMOPS bunkering operation in Belgium. The company successfully delivered 180 metric tons of LNG to the newbuild vessel THUN VETTERN, Marine Traffic reports.



SIMOPS, an abbreviation for Simultaneous Operations in the context of LNG bunkering, is the process of fueling a vessel with LNG while simultaneously other tasks are being performed at the port or on the vessel. This increases efficiency as the bunkering time is saved, and the vessel can make a quick turnaround from the port.



Titan’s FLEXFUELLER 001 performed the SIMOPS bunkering, and it was the first instance of Titan delivering LNG at the Seatank terminal situated in GHENT, Belgium. Incidentally, this was also the first time the vessel THUN VETTERN had been bunkered in Northern Europe.



Titan has stated that they regularly use their Flexfueler bunker barges for vessels in the ARA (Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp) region.





