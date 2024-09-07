2024 September 7 15:09

STAX and Toyota sign 5-year emissions capture and control agreement at the Port of Long Beach

STAX Engineering has announced it has closed a five-year deal with Toyota Motor North America, Inc. to service all vessels visiting the Toyota Berth in the Port of Long Beach with its emissions capture and control technology. The Toyota Long Beach Vehicle Distribution Center imports about 200,000 vehicles each year on Ro-Ro vessels. Over the lifetime of the new agreement with Toyota, STAX estimates the service will account for approximately 3,700 hours and more than 47 tonnes of emissions controlled, Bunkerspot reported.



‘Implementing emissions capture and control technology for the Ro-Ros that are essential to our business represents a major environmental milestone for Toyota, the maritime industry, and the Long Beach port community,’ Missy Pearlman, General Manager, Toyota Logistics Services at Toyota said. ‘Additionally, STAX’s cutting-edge, low-maintenance emissions control solutions reduce Toyota’s environmental footprint without disrupting operations, making it a solution to help us reach our own carbon neutrality goals using this technology.’

Since its launch in Q1 2024, STAX has secured exclusive service agreements at major California ports, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Hueneme, Benicia, Richmond, and Oakland. Additionally, STAX has partnered with top international companies like NYK Line, Hyundai GLOVIS, Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US (Shell), and now Toyota.



‘We set out to provide an emissions capture and control solution that was reliable, easily accessible, and cost-effective. As we begin to service Toyota, we’re confident that we can meet the needs of the full breadth of the maritime industry, furthering our impact on the local air quality, public health, and environment,’ said Mike Walker, CEO of STAX. ‘Continuing to establish strong partnerships will help build momentum for and trust in our technology as we expand beyond the state of California.’



Beginning in 2025, to coincide with new California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards, STAX says it will become the first and only emissions control provider to service Ro-Ro vessels in the state of California.