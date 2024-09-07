2024 September 7 13:17

Transocean Ltd. announces $123 million ultra-deepwater drillship contract

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) (“Transocean”) announced that Reliance Industries Limited awarded a binding Letter of Award for the Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 for six wells offshore India. The estimated 300-day program is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2026 and is estimated to contribute approximately $123 million in backlog, excluding additional services and a mobilization fee. The award also includes multiple options. If all options are exercised, the rig would remain in India through the end of 2029.



About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world. Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 34 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 26 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh environment floaters.