    DNV updates Emissions Connect to help industry mitigate FuelEU Maritime challenges and risks

    Emissions Connect was first launched in 2023 to support the industry with the operational impact of multiple regulatory requirements and decarbonization trajectories

    DNV says it has unveiled an upgrade to its emissions data verification and data management platform, Emissions Connect, which will enable the maritime sector to handle the commercial challenges and risks that come with the implementation of FuelEU Maritime. The update comes at a crucial time as the industry is grappling with the requirements that take effect from 1 January 2025.

    Emissions Connect was first launched in 2023 to support the industry with the operational impact of multiple regulatory requirements and decarbonization trajectories. Specifically it helps the industry manage and control Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) performance, manage the commercial obligations arising from the European Union’s (EU’s) Emissions Trading System (ETS) and now also the implicatons of FuelEU Maritime.

    Pål Lande, Product Line Director, DNV Maritime said: “The introduction of new regulation to drive decarbonization is creating a complex environment for organizations across the shipping sector. To assist companies in dealing with this change, we are pleased to be offering a solution that will help them manage the commercial impact of these new rules and collaborate across the supply chain. Accurate and verified data is crucial to instil trust and ensure effective collaboration within this complex environment.”

    FuelEU Maritime sets limits on the greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity of fuels used by ships calling at EU ports and progressively reduces these levels towards 2050. The regulation covers well-to-wake emissions from the entire fuel life cycle and requires ship managers to submit a monitoring plan, report emissions data annually and have their compliance balance verified. GHG intensity which is too high can lead to a negative balance, which, if not compensated in a pool with other ships, will trigger a penalty that the shipping company must pay to the national authorities.

    To manage these challenges, the new update allows users to:

    • Gain an overview of the GHG intensity of vessels in a fleet, the cumulative compliance balance and penalty cost per vessel, where applicable
    • Evaluate different vessel pool set-ups by creating different fleets to explore the most suitable options for FuelEU Maritime management
    • Track an individual ship’s performance by viewing basic vessel data, information on the GHG intensity of energy within the scope of FuelEU Maritime, and the compliance balance and corresponding penalty cost, if applicable
    • Create verified emissions statements on voyage and custom period level

    Built on the Veracity Data Workbench that supports customers with a strong emissions data management solution, Emissions Connect offers a high-quality emissions data baseline that is digitally verified.

    High-quality emissions data provided by the shipowner is verified by DNV and shared with customers for self-service in settlement of transactions or other purposes such as reporting, exporting and secure sharing with partners and third parties, including banks and insurance companies adhering to the Poseidon Principles.

15:48 BW LNG announces 10-year charter with NEPCO to enhance Jordan’s energy security
15:06 Oldenndorff and UoS to create a new research centre for sustainable shipping
14:02 Wilhelmsen introduces tank and hold cleaning unit for maritime industry
12:34 Finnish bio-LNG production begins first in the Baltic Sea Region
11:13 Titan completes its first SIMOPS bunkering in Ghent, Belgium
16:28 VARD provides design and equipment to Cochin Shipyard for the building of two SOV Vessels
16:01 Denmark’s Port Esbjerg bolsters offshore wind, ammonia, and hydrogen ties with Korea’s Ulsan port
15:09 STAX and Toyota sign 5-year emissions capture and control agreement at the Port of Long Beach
13:17 Transocean Ltd. announces $123 million ultra-deepwater drillship contract
12:38 SMM 2024: DNV awards Wallenius Wilhelmsen first B100 verification for biofuel insetting
11:47 Svanehoj develops high-pressure marine pump for ammonia fuel
10:31 Auramarine launches ammonia fuel system for marine engines

18:26 MSC’s Medlog acquires UK logistics provider
18:07 SeaLead launches Far East India Djibouti service
17:44 RenewableUK: Supply chain growth is key to rolling out more offshore wind in future auctions
16:17 Chinese container ship NewNew Star becomes largest to travel through Arctic
15:34 NAVTOR aiming for 20% reduction in global emissions through fleet-wide optimisation effort
15:28 Port of Lowestoft welcomes first vessel to Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility as construction continues at pace
14:29 Typhoon Yagi suspends bunkering in Hong Kong
14:05 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “Infinity”, ”Angel” and “Spectrum”
13:41 Technavio report: Hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market to grow by $887.8 million from 2024-2028
13:08 Deltamarin secures design contracts for 14th and 15th E-Flexer vessels
12:04 Saipem and newcleo sign the first agreement between European companies to study offshore applications of newcleo's sustainable nuclear technology
11:31 MarketsandMarkets: Autonomous boats market worth to reach $872 million by 2029
10:15 Saipem wins two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia worth approximately $1 billion
09:27 HD KSOE secures order for two LNG bunkering vessels

18:00 Global ship orders up 27 percent to 3.87 million CGT in August 2024
17:23 Nigeria’s Vice President Shettima inaugurates USD 115 million upgrade of APM Terminals' West Africa Container Terminal
16:58 ORLEN receives exclusive access to a small-scale LNG transshipment station in Klaipeda
16:09 U.S. thermal coal exports to Asia and Africa surge as shipments to Europe fall
15:55 Favourable scrubber economics driving the crude tanker orderbook - Drewry
15:25 BAO-NYK Shipping celebrates first shipment by its new flagship
14:42 The world's largest methanol-powered container ship now in regular service between the Port of Gothenburg and Asia
14:14 Viking Line carried a total of 1.8 million passengers in June–August 2024
13:44 Brunvoll form partnership with Torghatten Nord in the construction of a new hybrid ferry
13:21 MOL starts production in the largest capacity green hydrogen plant of the region
12:11 Wartsila secures pivotal role in developing Singapore’s Next-Generation Vessel Traffic Management System
11:41 New white paper from Survitec urges reform of methanol fire safety guidelines
11:02 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Sept 2-8 – MABUX
10:45 LR and KRISO join forces on verification and validation in marine autonomy
10:14 MAN PrimeServ's largest service centre adopts repair and conversion concept for future

18:00 MOL announces naming ceremony for LNG-powered ferry Sunflower Pirka
17:33 Greek Union of Cruise Ship Owners proposes measures to tackle overtourism
17:13 LR: Feedstock availability and aviation demand challenge biofuel adoption in shipping
16:03 Kongsberg Maritime designed Reach Remote 1 named ‘Ship of the Year 2024’ at SMM
15:24 Babcock supports Polish Miecznik frigate programme
14:51 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and NVL agree on cooperation to build new frigates for the German Navy
14:09 North America’s LNG export capacity is on track to more than double by 2028
13:44 ClassNK has updated its report “ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight”
13:12 Hoegh Autoliners selects Kongsberg Maritime for propulsion upgrades on ten PCTC vessels
12:41 Bureau Veritas streamlines vessel and fleet compliance and performance with the launch of its new smart hub, MOVE
12:21 Adani Ports' records 5% increase in cargo volumes in August 2024
11:52 SIPG reports 23.13% revenue growth in H1
11:27 Hanwha Ocean begins overhaul of U.S. Navy logistics vessel in S. Korea
10:41 Alfa Laval receives Approval in Principle for its Gas Combustion Unit for hydrogen
10:11 Three FPSO units on order from Q2 2024 - Energy Maritime Associates
09:47 BAL Container Line orders two container ships from Jiangnan Shipyard for US$290 million

18:04 Iran, Russia discuss development of transport corridors
17:43 Damen signs contract with Gerdes Green for a second Combi Freighter 3850
17:20 Power outage in Rotterdam port resolved, refineries impacted
16:59 China State Shipbuilding Corporation and China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation set to merge, creating the world's largest shipbuilder
16:04 Alfa Laval enables a safe ammonia-fuelled future with its innovative solutions
15:55 KNUD E HANSEN presents new concept of wind turbine maintenance platform
15:19 AtoB@C Shipping christens Stellamar in Ystad
14:59 Noatum Logistics launches new rail logistics solution for the Middle East region
14:39 Color Line to upgrade Ro-Pax vessels with Wartsila hybrid scrubber
14:23 Sealution’s Gateway awarded prestigious Type Approval by Lloyd's Register
13:58 CIMAC and Maritime Battery Forum publish paper on batteries in deep-sea shipping
12:40 Christiania Shipping to acquire 100% of the shares in NAVQUIM Holding from Sogestran Shipping