2024 September 7 11:47

Svanehoj develops high-pressure marine pump for ammonia fuel

Marine pump specialist Svanehøj is expanding its product portfolio for the emerging green ammonia market with the launch of the world’s first high-pressure centrifugal pump for ammonia fuel applications. Svanehøj has developed a dedicated high-pressure ammonia fuel pump capable of delivering a fuel injection pressure of up to 100 bar. The compact HP NH3 Fuel Pump will be launched this week at the SMM maritime exhibition in Hamburg, Germany, World Pumps said.



The new high-pressure pump is based on the design of Svanehøj’s patented deepwell low-pressure fuel pump, a centrifugal low-pressure pump, which has sold more than 1,000 units since its introduction, with 100 of those units being used for ammonia. The new pump has a small footprint of 2,100x780x1,450 mm, making it a perfect fit for the Tank Connection Space (TCS) in an ammonia fuel supply system.



Svanehøj says that the growing interest in alternative fuels for maritime transport is driving a surge in demand for specialized critical components capable of handling highly corrosive and toxic carbon-free liquids in a safe and efficient way.



"We have long been encouraged by customers and partners to develop a high-pressure ammonia pump of the same high standard as our low-pressure fuel pump,” said Johnny Houmann, chief sales officer at Svanehøj. “Early in the R&D process, we determined that our existing centrifugal pump design would be the optimal solution in terms of efficiency and maintenance. As a result, we have developed a pump with a design that already has a proven track record, and we are confident it will meet our customers' high expectations."



The HP NH3 Fuel Pump is hermetically sealed with no mechanical shaft seals and designed with a magnetic coupling that ensures transmission of torque from the motor. The coupling containment shroud is made from magnesium-stabilized zirconium oxide, ensuring high temperature stability. For pumps installed in engine rooms or on deck, Svanehøj has added an optional fail-safe mechanism as a second barrier. In the unlikely event of a breach in the containment shroud, this mechanism will activate to contain the pumped media inside the coupling housing.



In terms of maintenance, the pump is fully drainable and can be lifted out in one piece. It is designed with only one media-lubricated and easily changeable ceramic ball bearing for all axial loads. For the power transmission, Svanehøj has a heavy-duty drive with a carbon-reinforced and easily accessible timing belt system.



“Although no commercial ships are operating on ammonia fuel yet, the maritime market has shown a growing appetite for investing in green ammonia solutions. Ammonia-fueled ship engines will be commercially available by 2025, and at Svanehøj, we are proud to support the energy transition of shipping by offering both low- and high-pressure pump solutions for the emerging green ammonia market,” added Houmann.