2024 September 7 10:31

Auramarine launches ammonia fuel system for marine engines

Development of new fuel system will help ship owners invest in ammonia-fuelled vessels to comply with tightening environmental regulations and support industry decarbonisation.



Auramarine, the leading fuel supply systems pioneer for the marine, power and process industries, has launched an Ammonia System to accelerate the energy transition and support the industry in meeting its decarbonisation targets. The launch is in line with Auramarine’s commitment to support its customers in meeting their sustainability and decarbonisation targets, regardless of fuel choice. This is natural continuation on Auramarine’s green strategy, which started with biofuels and continued with the launch of the methanol fuel system in 2022.



Auramarine has over 50 years of experience in designing and delivering entire fuel supply systems, from which the technical capabilities the new Ammonia Fuel System is based upon. The Ammonia System is designed in adherence to all safety, design and material requirements. It is suitable for both two-stroke and four-stroke engines as well as other ammonia consumers. Safety measures include gas and leak detection, ammonia capture, reliquefying and ammonia release mitigation (ARMS) functions. Full and ongoing training in the safe use and operation of the system will also be provided to all customers as part of Auramarine’s lifecycle services offering.



The system has been developed in collaboration with experts on ammonia as well as using findings from the HENNES research project which Auramarine is part of. In developing the Ammonia System, the partnership with HENNES helped mitigating any risks, as well as ensuring that the system meets the full scope of client needs and complies with the highest safety requirements and all regulations.



Commenting on the announcement, John Bergman, CEO, Auramarine, said: “Ammonia offers a zero-carbon pathway to shipping’s net zero transition and, as experts in fuel supply systems for the last 50 years, we see it as our role in making its adoption a safe and viable reality. That’s why we’re pleased to launch our Ammonia Fuel System.”



“In navigating the energy transition’s unknowns, experience and collaboration matter. That’s why we’ve spent significant efforts in developing this system and working with industry partners to ensure long-term performance, safety and reliability, as well as ease of use. We’re already receiving interest from shipowners, operators, OEMs, and shipyards for these units, and expect to be ready for first delivery in 2026.”