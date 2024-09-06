2024 September 6 18:26

MSC’s Medlog acquires UK logistics provider

The sale was completed on 2 September 2024 and marks a significant milestone for both Maritime Group and its development plans, Seatrade Maritime reported citing the UK company's statement.



"We are really pleased to have secured the long-term future of the business as part of an independent, global logistics organisation capable of providing the continued investment to help us with our exciting plans to develop the company [Maritime] for all our stakeholders," commented John Williams, Executive Chairman of Maritime Group.



"We will continue to develop practical, technology-driven, infrastructure-led, supply chain solutions and setting a high bar for service performance in the UK with new battery electric trucks on order and our rail terminals operating on an open access basis for existing and new customers," he added.



Founded 23 years ago today has a workforce of 3,000 employees and a network spanning 41 sites across the UK, Maritime offers a wide range of integrated road and rail freight logistics services, including container transport and storage, domestic distribution, freight management, and truck sales.



Following the acquisition, Maritime will continue to operate the business under the ‘Maritime’ brand, with new investment support from Medlog. Operations will proceed without interruption, said a Maritime statement.



"The wealth of knowledge within Maritime, coupled with the investment and expertise from Medlog, will power continued innovation into the UK’s logistics infrastructure for the future, in a manner that’s aligned with our values and the respect we hold for the environment," said Medlog Chairman, Giuseppe Prudente.