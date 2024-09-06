2024 September 6 15:34

NAVTOR aiming for 20% reduction in global emissions through fleet-wide optimisation effort

The Dynaport project, funded by the European Commission, aims to enhance port efficiency and reduce fuel consumption

NAVTOR predicts it could achieve a 20% reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions if its advanced maritime optimisation projects are implemented across the world’s shipping fleet. This ambitious goal was outlined to Bunkerspot by Bjørn Åge Hjøllo, Chief Business Development Officer for e-Navigation at SMM 2024, Bunkerspot said.



Two of the company’s innovative projects, GASS and Dynaport, are key components in this effort. 'As part of the GASS project, we aim to reduce fuel consumption by 20%,' said Hjøllo. 'We have a platform that’s already used by one third of all vessels in the world, allowing us to push out these new calculations and savings across the fleet.' The project aims to optimise vessel performance using digital twins of vessels, assisted by AI.



Hjøllo highlighted the potential for significant impact, noting that while the shipping industry currently accounts for about 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, this contribution is set to increase as other sectors reduce their emissions. ‘By integrating these small savings into a comprehensive approach, we can make substantial reductions,' he added.



The Dynaport project, funded by the European Commission, aims to enhance port efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. It will implement new optimisation tools that cut fuel use by at least 10% and improve port operations by an equal amount.



‘We’re conducting a live test with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Port of Rotterdam Authority for their Green Corridor initiative,’ Hjollo explained. ‘This trial, scheduled for December, will showcase our new port call reporting system, which aims to streamline operations and further reduce emissions.’



Hjøllo underscored the significance of these initiatives: ‘By deploying AI and advanced data analytics, we’re not just optimising fuel use—we’re driving a global shift towards more sustainable shipping practices.’