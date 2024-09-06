2024 September 6 14:29

Typhoon Yagi suspends bunkering in Hong Kong

Bunkering in Hong Kong has been suspended since yesterday evening due to Typhoon Yagi-induced bad weather, a source says. The port is currently experiencing wind gusts of 24-30 knots and swells exceeding two metres, with conditions expected to worsen further as strong gale force winds of up to 45 knots and waves of over four metres are forecast tomorrow, Engine reports.



The typhoon is located about 360 kilometres south-southeast of Hong Kong and will move west-northwest across the northern South China Sea, according to the weather agency Hong Kong Observatory.



Small vessels have been advised to seek typhoon shelters immediately.



Most suppliers are uncertain about when bunkering operations will fully resume in Hong Kong, the source adds.



The typhoon is expected to make landfall by Friday evening in southwest China near the northern tip of Hainan. As a result, operations at the South Chinese ports of Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Zhanjiang, and Haikou may be impacted, according to another source.