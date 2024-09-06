2024 September 6 13:08

Deltamarin secures design contracts for 14th and 15th E-Flexer vessels

With these two additional vessels, the total number of confirmed E-Flexer orders rises to 15, of which ten have already been delivered

Deltamarin has signed a contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) for the design and engineering of the 14th and 15th vessels in Stena RoRo’s E-Flexer series. The signed contract covers the complete basic and detail design of two new multi-fuel E-Flexer RoPax vessels, both of which will be methanol-ready.

The new vessels will be chartered by Attica Group for operations on Adriatic routes, with an option for two additional E-Flexers. The vessels will be built by Stena RoRo at the CMI Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) in China and are scheduled for delivery in April and August 2027.



Designed with versatile multi-fuel engines, the vessels can operate on conventional marine fuels (HFO or MGO), biodiesel, and are methanol ready. They are also equipped with a PTI/PTO setup and a “Battery power” notation, allowing for the potential future use of battery propulsion. These designs incorporate modern technology aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing Attica Group’s greenhouse gas emissions by up to 60% per transport work compared to existing vessels, helping to meet both current and future environmental standards.



The new contract strengthens our ongoing partnership with Stena RoRo and highlights our shared commitment to advancing innovation and sustainability within the maritime industry. With these two additional vessels, the total number of confirmed E-Flexer orders rises to 15, of which ten have already been delivered.



About Deltamarin

Deltamarin Group provides ship design, offshore engineering, and construction support for the marine and offshore industries worldwide. The services include the full range of consulting, design, and engineering as well as procurement, support for construction and installation. The Group employs around 400 experts in its own and associated companies located in Europe and Asia. Deltamarin is part of China Merchants Group.



About Stena RoRo

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. Stena RoRo provides custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new ships and the conversion of existing ships for providing tailored transport solutions to its customers. They call this “Stenability”. Since 2013, the company has been responsible for the design and completion of Mercy Ships’ new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world’s largest civilian hospital ship.