  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 September 6 17:44

    RenewableUK: Supply chain growth is key to rolling out more offshore wind in future auctions

    Supply chain growth is key to rolling out more offshore wind in future auctions. Commenting on the results of this year’s Contracts for Difference auction (Allocation Round 6), the Co-Chair of the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) Richard Sandford said: “These results are a vote of confidence in the UK’s offshore wind market, and it’s crucial that we focus next on maximising the amount of offshore wind capacity we secure in future annual auctions", OWIC said in its media release.

    "Offshore wind has been one of the great UK success stories of this century so far. From a standing start at the turn of the century, offshore wind could provide over half of UK power by 2030. We are home to the world's five largest offshore wind farms and we have the second biggest pipeline of projects globally. Each gigawatt of new offshore wind adds £2-3bn of value to the UK economy and the sector supports over 30,000 jobs," the report said.

    The Industrial Growth Plan sets out an ambitious vision for the UK in this new era of global offshore wind. It is a vision that is rooted in the strengths of our industry and wider economy - one geared toward the future of offshore wind technology and innovation that drives growth and sustainability.

    Last year's Supply Chain Capability Assessment set out the size of the offshore wind opportunity in the UK. The Growth Plan takes this a step further by defining the priorities, objectives and actions needed to capture a bigger share of that opportunity. This is anchored in a 'make or buy assessment of all the key components and services in the offshore wind value chain. The IGP targets £25bn of GVA through a focus on technology areas vital to domestic supply, or in which we have the capabilities to build UK competitive advantage and leadership in innovation.

    "This focus on technology is pivotal if we're to translate our ambitions into results for the wider economy. Investing in technology development and a skilled workforce is fundamental to making our economy more productive and boosting prosperity for the long-term. Growth is the destination and technology is the vehicle. The net zero transition is, fundamentally, a technology story and the scale of investment makes it the great growth opportunity of the 21st century".

    The technology development seen in the last decade in offshore wind has transformed the economics of energy and the net zero transition. From an expensive, immature technology, offshore wind is now at the heart of the global energy future and one of the lowest cost sources of power. This was largely driven by a transformation in technology as the sector engineered, scaled up and industrialised new solutions.

    Globally, 120 nations have committed up to trebling renewables capacity by the end of the decade. As global competition for renewable energy supply chains intensifies, countries with a long-term, strategic approach will be the most successful in attracting investment in new industry.

    “Offshore wind will create tens of thousands of jobs, help enhance Britain’s energy security and lower costs for consumers. To achieve this, we will have to scale up the UK’s offshore wind supply chain faster to support projects here and abroad, boosting the UK’s economy by a further £25 billion between now and 2035".

    “The sector’s Industrial Growth Plan demonstrates that we can triple our manufacturing capacity over the next ten years by focussing on competitive supply chain areas including designing and manufacturing blades, turbine towers, foundations and cables. We are collaborating with Government to turn this plan into action for its clean energy mission.  AR6 has increased confidence in the sector which we aim to build on further in future auction rounds”.

    The Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) is a senior Government and industry forum established in 2013 to drive the development of the world-leading offshore wind sector in the UK.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 September 6

18:07 SeaLead launches Far East India Djibouti service
17:44 RenewableUK: Supply chain growth is key to rolling out more offshore wind in future auctions
16:17 Chinese container ship NewNew Star becomes largest to travel through Arctic
15:34 NAVTOR aiming for 20% reduction in global emissions through fleet-wide optimisation effort
15:28 Port of Lowestoft welcomes first vessel to Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility as construction continues at pace
14:29 Typhoon Yagi suspends bunkering in Hong Kong
14:05 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “Infinity”, ”Angel” and “Spectrum”
13:41 Technavio report: Hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market to grow by $887.8 million from 2024-2028
13:08 Deltamarin secures design contracts for 14th and 15th E-Flexer vessels
12:04 Saipem and newcleo sign the first agreement between European companies to study offshore applications of newcleo's sustainable nuclear technology
11:31 MarketsandMarkets: Autonomous boats market worth to reach $872 million by 2029
10:15 Saipem wins two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia worth approximately $1 billion
09:27 HD KSOE secures order for two LNG bunkering vessels

2024 September 5

18:00 Global ship orders up 27 percent to 3.87 million CGT in August 2024
17:23 Nigeria’s Vice President Shettima inaugurates USD 115 million upgrade of APM Terminals' West Africa Container Terminal
16:58 ORLEN receives exclusive access to a small-scale LNG transshipment station in Klaipeda
16:09 U.S. thermal coal exports to Asia and Africa surge as shipments to Europe fall
15:55 Favourable scrubber economics driving the crude tanker orderbook - Drewry
15:25 BAO-NYK Shipping celebrates first shipment by its new flagship
14:42 The world's largest methanol-powered container ship now in regular service between the Port of Gothenburg and Asia
14:14 Viking Line carried a total of 1.8 million passengers in June–August 2024
13:44 Brunvoll form partnership with Torghatten Nord in the construction of a new hybrid ferry
13:21 MOL starts production in the largest capacity green hydrogen plant of the region
12:11 Wartsila secures pivotal role in developing Singapore’s Next-Generation Vessel Traffic Management System
11:41 New white paper from Survitec urges reform of methanol fire safety guidelines
11:02 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Sept 2-8 – MABUX
10:45 LR and KRISO join forces on verification and validation in marine autonomy
10:14 MAN PrimeServ's largest service centre adopts repair and conversion concept for future

2024 September 4

18:00 MOL announces naming ceremony for LNG-powered ferry Sunflower Pirka
17:33 Greek Union of Cruise Ship Owners proposes measures to tackle overtourism
17:13 LR: Feedstock availability and aviation demand challenge biofuel adoption in shipping
16:03 Kongsberg Maritime designed Reach Remote 1 named ‘Ship of the Year 2024’ at SMM
15:24 Babcock supports Polish Miecznik frigate programme
14:51 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and NVL agree on cooperation to build new frigates for the German Navy
14:09 North America’s LNG export capacity is on track to more than double by 2028
13:44 ClassNK has updated its report “ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight”
13:12 Hoegh Autoliners selects Kongsberg Maritime for propulsion upgrades on ten PCTC vessels
12:41 Bureau Veritas streamlines vessel and fleet compliance and performance with the launch of its new smart hub, MOVE
12:21 Adani Ports' records 5% increase in cargo volumes in August 2024
11:52 SIPG reports 23.13% revenue growth in H1
11:27 Hanwha Ocean begins overhaul of U.S. Navy logistics vessel in S. Korea
10:41 Alfa Laval receives Approval in Principle for its Gas Combustion Unit for hydrogen
10:11 Three FPSO units on order from Q2 2024 - Energy Maritime Associates
09:47 BAL Container Line orders two container ships from Jiangnan Shipyard for US$290 million

2024 September 3

18:04 Iran, Russia discuss development of transport corridors
17:43 Damen signs contract with Gerdes Green for a second Combi Freighter 3850
17:20 Power outage in Rotterdam port resolved, refineries impacted
16:59 China State Shipbuilding Corporation and China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation set to merge, creating the world's largest shipbuilder
16:04 Alfa Laval enables a safe ammonia-fuelled future with its innovative solutions
15:55 KNUD E HANSEN presents new concept of wind turbine maintenance platform
15:19 AtoB@C Shipping christens Stellamar in Ystad
14:59 Noatum Logistics launches new rail logistics solution for the Middle East region
14:39 Color Line to upgrade Ro-Pax vessels with Wartsila hybrid scrubber
14:23 Sealution’s Gateway awarded prestigious Type Approval by Lloyd's Register
13:58 CIMAC and Maritime Battery Forum publish paper on batteries in deep-sea shipping
12:40 Christiania Shipping to acquire 100% of the shares in NAVQUIM Holding from Sogestran Shipping
12:21 Shell signs ten-year LNG supply agreement with Turkish energy company
11:39 RMK Marine completes Europe’s largest inland LNG bunkering barge
11:04 Hapag-Lloyd trials NexusWave service
10:45 Australia increases its trade relations with Valenciaport
10:09 Lloyd’s Register to acquire Ocean Technologies Group from Oakley Capital

2024 September 2

18:00 MOL PLUS to invest in Global Fund 2 managed by UntroD
17:21 Concept Design Study reaffirms compressed hydrogen is an energy- efficient supply chain for regional Europe
17:05 Container carrier profits rise to more than $10 bln in Q2 2024
16:53 COSCO signs agreement for 42 bulk carriers
16:24 Gasum to supply Hapag-Lloyd with waste-based bio-LNG in accordance with winning ZEMBA tender
15:44 ABS expands presence in Western Australia
15:14 KONGSBERG signs agreement to sell its steering gear and rudder business to Norvestor
14:43 Philippine Ports Authority ensures drug-free ports through strict security measures
14:22 Annual oil spill response exercise successfully completed in Klaipeda