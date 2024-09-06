2024 September 6 16:17

Chinese container ship NewNew Star becomes largest to travel through Arctic

Hong Kong-flagged and owned container ship NewNew Star has become the largest non-ice class box ship to travel across the Arctic.



The 3,534 TEU vessel departed from Nansha in southern China on August 22 with destination St. Petersburg. The vessel passed through the Bering Strait and entered Russia’s Northern Sea Route on September 4, gCaptain said.



With a gross tonnage of 35,975 tonnes across a length of 231 meters it surpasses all previous containerships in the Arctic in size. It also became one of the first box ships without any ice protection to attempt the Arctic transit.



The vessel’s owner, Yangpu NewNew Shipping Company, has previously connected ports in China and Russia via the Arctic using a number of smaller ice-capable containerships. NewNew Star is the company’s largest vessel and part of its effort to establish routine summer-season liner service to Arkhangelsk and St. Petersburg.



Meanwhile, Xin Xin Hai 1 is finishing an eastbound voyage with destination of Rizhao, China while Xin Xin Hai 2 is already completing its second transit connecting Arkhangelsk with Tianjin as part of a return trip. Xin Xin Shan also completed its initial routing to Arkhangelsk.



NewNew Star may soon be surpassed in size by Panamax vessel Flying Fish 1 also holding an Arctic permit and currently docked in St. Petersburg. With 4,890 TEU it would represent the first Arctic voyage of a Panamax vessel.