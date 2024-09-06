  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 September 6 15:28

    Port of Lowestoft welcomes first vessel to Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility as construction continues at pace

    The Port of Lowestoft, the UK’s most easterly port, which is owned and operated by Associated British Ports (ABP), has achieved a significant milestone as it welcomed the first commercial vessel to the Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF) on Tuesday 3 September. This signals another major step forward in the ongoing construction of the £35 million facility, designed to support the growing offshore energy industry in the Southern North Sea (SNS), ABP says in its news release.

    The Norside Supporter Walk to Work (W2W) vessel, chartered by ODE Asset Management (ODE AM), arrived from Aberdeen and berthed at the facility in order to embark 50 personnel for a two-week offshore campaign, supporting vital energy assets in the region. This inaugural vessel call marks the ‘soft start’ to operations at LEEF, setting the stage for full operational capacity in the near future.

    Tom Duit, Operations Manager at ABP’s Port of Lowestoft, praised the seamless coordination that ensured the vessel’s safe and timely arrival: “This successful first call at LEEF is a testament to great teamwork. A particular thanks to Capt. Gary Horton and Jack Savage who piloted the vessel in today and the ABP Lowestoft marine team who provide professional and dedicated support to our customers at all times. For them, as for all of us, this was a very special day.”

    “ODE Asset Management is a valued customer for ABP Lowestoft and has been operating within the port’s Inner Harbour for two years, working alongside Peterson. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship.”

    Javier Escandon, LEEF Project Delivery Manager at ABP said: “Welcoming the Norside Supporter is an important milestone for the LEEF project, and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in its delivery.

    “As we progress towards full operational capability, our focus remains on ensuring that both new and existing customers benefit from the extensive capabilities of this facility. We are particularly grateful to our contractors, McLaughlin & Harvey, for their continued efforts in delivering this project and for their support in accommodating this first vessel call safely and efficiently.”

    The Norside Supporter’s arrival highlights LEEF’s potential to accommodate a wide range of vessels as it ramps up to being fully operational. The facility, which has been supported by the Town's Fund, is poised to become a critical hub for the offshore energy sector, offering nearly 350 meters of quayside with 7.5m draft deep water berths and 6.5 acres of flexible space to support both current and future energy projects.

    Marc Gater, Logistics and Resources Manager at ODE Asset Management said: “ODE AM is honoured that the Norside Supporter is the first commercial vessel to use LEEF. The scale, breadth and depth of the facility ensures ODE AM and our client partners, supported by the local supply chain, can continue to play a leading role in supporting the offshore industry, not just in East Anglia but across the UK as we transition to our net zero goals.”

    Jason Hendry, Managing Director at Peterson Energy Logistics said: "We are delighted to enjoy a successful partnership with ABP and are fully committed to supporting the growth and development of the Port of Lowestoft. This milestone activity for LEEF signifies to the wider market what can be achieved here. We look forward to supporting many more of our clients' vessels in the oil and gas and renewables sectors from Lowestoft in the months and years ahead."

    Looking ahead, LEEF is set to further enhance its offering with the introduction of shoreside power and fuel bunkering services. These developments, along with the adaptable infrastructure, underscore ABP’s commitment to future-proofing the facility to meet both current and evolving industry demands.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 September 6

18:07 SeaLead launches Far East India Djibouti service
17:44 RenewableUK: Supply chain growth is key to rolling out more offshore wind in future auctions
16:17 Chinese container ship NewNew Star becomes largest to travel through Arctic
15:34 NAVTOR aiming for 20% reduction in global emissions through fleet-wide optimisation effort
15:28 Port of Lowestoft welcomes first vessel to Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility as construction continues at pace
14:29 Typhoon Yagi suspends bunkering in Hong Kong
14:05 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “Infinity”, ”Angel” and “Spectrum”
13:41 Technavio report: Hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market to grow by $887.8 million from 2024-2028
13:08 Deltamarin secures design contracts for 14th and 15th E-Flexer vessels
12:04 Saipem and newcleo sign the first agreement between European companies to study offshore applications of newcleo's sustainable nuclear technology
11:31 MarketsandMarkets: Autonomous boats market worth to reach $872 million by 2029
10:15 Saipem wins two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia worth approximately $1 billion
09:27 HD KSOE secures order for two LNG bunkering vessels

2024 September 5

18:00 Global ship orders up 27 percent to 3.87 million CGT in August 2024
17:23 Nigeria’s Vice President Shettima inaugurates USD 115 million upgrade of APM Terminals' West Africa Container Terminal
16:58 ORLEN receives exclusive access to a small-scale LNG transshipment station in Klaipeda
16:09 U.S. thermal coal exports to Asia and Africa surge as shipments to Europe fall
15:55 Favourable scrubber economics driving the crude tanker orderbook - Drewry
15:25 BAO-NYK Shipping celebrates first shipment by its new flagship
14:42 The world's largest methanol-powered container ship now in regular service between the Port of Gothenburg and Asia
14:14 Viking Line carried a total of 1.8 million passengers in June–August 2024
13:44 Brunvoll form partnership with Torghatten Nord in the construction of a new hybrid ferry
13:21 MOL starts production in the largest capacity green hydrogen plant of the region
12:11 Wartsila secures pivotal role in developing Singapore’s Next-Generation Vessel Traffic Management System
11:41 New white paper from Survitec urges reform of methanol fire safety guidelines
11:02 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Sept 2-8 – MABUX
10:45 LR and KRISO join forces on verification and validation in marine autonomy
10:14 MAN PrimeServ's largest service centre adopts repair and conversion concept for future

2024 September 4

18:00 MOL announces naming ceremony for LNG-powered ferry Sunflower Pirka
17:33 Greek Union of Cruise Ship Owners proposes measures to tackle overtourism
17:13 LR: Feedstock availability and aviation demand challenge biofuel adoption in shipping
16:03 Kongsberg Maritime designed Reach Remote 1 named ‘Ship of the Year 2024’ at SMM
15:24 Babcock supports Polish Miecznik frigate programme
14:51 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and NVL agree on cooperation to build new frigates for the German Navy
14:09 North America’s LNG export capacity is on track to more than double by 2028
13:44 ClassNK has updated its report “ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight”
13:12 Hoegh Autoliners selects Kongsberg Maritime for propulsion upgrades on ten PCTC vessels
12:41 Bureau Veritas streamlines vessel and fleet compliance and performance with the launch of its new smart hub, MOVE
12:21 Adani Ports' records 5% increase in cargo volumes in August 2024
11:52 SIPG reports 23.13% revenue growth in H1
11:27 Hanwha Ocean begins overhaul of U.S. Navy logistics vessel in S. Korea
10:41 Alfa Laval receives Approval in Principle for its Gas Combustion Unit for hydrogen
10:11 Three FPSO units on order from Q2 2024 - Energy Maritime Associates
09:47 BAL Container Line orders two container ships from Jiangnan Shipyard for US$290 million

2024 September 3

18:04 Iran, Russia discuss development of transport corridors
17:43 Damen signs contract with Gerdes Green for a second Combi Freighter 3850
17:20 Power outage in Rotterdam port resolved, refineries impacted
16:59 China State Shipbuilding Corporation and China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation set to merge, creating the world's largest shipbuilder
16:04 Alfa Laval enables a safe ammonia-fuelled future with its innovative solutions
15:55 KNUD E HANSEN presents new concept of wind turbine maintenance platform
15:19 AtoB@C Shipping christens Stellamar in Ystad
14:59 Noatum Logistics launches new rail logistics solution for the Middle East region
14:39 Color Line to upgrade Ro-Pax vessels with Wartsila hybrid scrubber
14:23 Sealution’s Gateway awarded prestigious Type Approval by Lloyd's Register
13:58 CIMAC and Maritime Battery Forum publish paper on batteries in deep-sea shipping
12:40 Christiania Shipping to acquire 100% of the shares in NAVQUIM Holding from Sogestran Shipping
12:21 Shell signs ten-year LNG supply agreement with Turkish energy company
11:39 RMK Marine completes Europe’s largest inland LNG bunkering barge
11:04 Hapag-Lloyd trials NexusWave service
10:45 Australia increases its trade relations with Valenciaport
10:09 Lloyd’s Register to acquire Ocean Technologies Group from Oakley Capital

2024 September 2

18:00 MOL PLUS to invest in Global Fund 2 managed by UntroD
17:21 Concept Design Study reaffirms compressed hydrogen is an energy- efficient supply chain for regional Europe
17:05 Container carrier profits rise to more than $10 bln in Q2 2024
16:53 COSCO signs agreement for 42 bulk carriers
16:24 Gasum to supply Hapag-Lloyd with waste-based bio-LNG in accordance with winning ZEMBA tender
15:44 ABS expands presence in Western Australia
15:14 KONGSBERG signs agreement to sell its steering gear and rudder business to Norvestor
14:43 Philippine Ports Authority ensures drug-free ports through strict security measures
14:22 Annual oil spill response exercise successfully completed in Klaipeda