Port of Lowestoft welcomes first vessel to Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility as construction continues at pace

The Port of Lowestoft, the UK’s most easterly port, which is owned and operated by Associated British Ports (ABP), has achieved a significant milestone as it welcomed the first commercial vessel to the Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF) on Tuesday 3 September. This signals another major step forward in the ongoing construction of the £35 million facility, designed to support the growing offshore energy industry in the Southern North Sea (SNS), ABP says in its news release.



The Norside Supporter Walk to Work (W2W) vessel, chartered by ODE Asset Management (ODE AM), arrived from Aberdeen and berthed at the facility in order to embark 50 personnel for a two-week offshore campaign, supporting vital energy assets in the region. This inaugural vessel call marks the ‘soft start’ to operations at LEEF, setting the stage for full operational capacity in the near future.



Tom Duit, Operations Manager at ABP’s Port of Lowestoft, praised the seamless coordination that ensured the vessel’s safe and timely arrival: “This successful first call at LEEF is a testament to great teamwork. A particular thanks to Capt. Gary Horton and Jack Savage who piloted the vessel in today and the ABP Lowestoft marine team who provide professional and dedicated support to our customers at all times. For them, as for all of us, this was a very special day.”



“ODE Asset Management is a valued customer for ABP Lowestoft and has been operating within the port’s Inner Harbour for two years, working alongside Peterson. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship.”



Javier Escandon, LEEF Project Delivery Manager at ABP said: “Welcoming the Norside Supporter is an important milestone for the LEEF project, and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in its delivery.



“As we progress towards full operational capability, our focus remains on ensuring that both new and existing customers benefit from the extensive capabilities of this facility. We are particularly grateful to our contractors, McLaughlin & Harvey, for their continued efforts in delivering this project and for their support in accommodating this first vessel call safely and efficiently.”



The Norside Supporter’s arrival highlights LEEF’s potential to accommodate a wide range of vessels as it ramps up to being fully operational. The facility, which has been supported by the Town's Fund, is poised to become a critical hub for the offshore energy sector, offering nearly 350 meters of quayside with 7.5m draft deep water berths and 6.5 acres of flexible space to support both current and future energy projects.



Marc Gater, Logistics and Resources Manager at ODE Asset Management said: “ODE AM is honoured that the Norside Supporter is the first commercial vessel to use LEEF. The scale, breadth and depth of the facility ensures ODE AM and our client partners, supported by the local supply chain, can continue to play a leading role in supporting the offshore industry, not just in East Anglia but across the UK as we transition to our net zero goals.”



Jason Hendry, Managing Director at Peterson Energy Logistics said: "We are delighted to enjoy a successful partnership with ABP and are fully committed to supporting the growth and development of the Port of Lowestoft. This milestone activity for LEEF signifies to the wider market what can be achieved here. We look forward to supporting many more of our clients' vessels in the oil and gas and renewables sectors from Lowestoft in the months and years ahead."



Looking ahead, LEEF is set to further enhance its offering with the introduction of shoreside power and fuel bunkering services. These developments, along with the adaptable infrastructure, underscore ABP’s commitment to future-proofing the facility to meet both current and evolving industry demands.