2024 September 6 14:05

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “Infinity”, ”Angel” and “Spectrum”

ClassNK says it has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Cybersecurity solutions “Infinity”, ”Angel” and “Spectrum” by Navarino Single Member S.A. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions.



"We are very proud to have received this endorsement from ClassNK", said Michalis Papakyriakou, Navarino’s Chief R and D Officer. "This recognition underscores the exceptional functionalities of our Infinity, Angel, and Spectrum services and also demonstrates our commitment to providing ship operators with innovative tools that can really improve their operations and competitiveness."



“While the development of digital technology is anticipated in the industry, we are deeply honored to recognize Navarino's advanced IT solutions, Infinity, Angel, and Spectrum with our Innovation Endorsement. ClassNK will continue to support the spread of innovative technologies, through our certification,” said Mr. Junichiro Iida, Senior Executive Vice President, ClassNK.