2024 September 6 11:31

MarketsandMarkets: Autonomous boats market worth to reach $872 million by 2029

The Autonomous Boats Market is estimated to be USD 558 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 872 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.3 % from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The autonomous boats market is growing rapidly, driven by advancements in automation, sensor technology, and artificial intelligence. These vessels, which require minimal human intervention, are transforming industries such as oceanographic research, defense, and maritime logistics. The increasing demand for greater operational efficiency, reduced human error, and lower costs is fueling the adoption of autonomous boats across various sectors. Additionally, the rise of intelligent shipping solutions and a stronger emphasis on environmental sustainability are playing key roles in the market's growth. Autonomous boats manufacturers are focusing on developing fuel-efficient and electric boats which will cater to the customers preferences. Increasing focus on technology advancements and growing water tourism industry are among some of the factors that are providing growth for the autonomous boats market.



Based on propulsion, the fuel powered autonomous boats segment is projected to have the highest market share in the forecast period.



Based on propulsion, the fuel powered segment is projected to grow at highest market share during the forecast period, from 2024 to 2029. Because of the well-established infrastructure and extensive usage, the fuel-powered segment of the autonomous boats market is expected to hold the largest market share. The Fuel-powered systems, particularly those utilizing diesel or gasoline engines, offer reliability, high energy density, and extended operational range compared to emerging electric or hybrid alternatives which makes them particularly attractive for autonomous boats engaged in long-distance voyages, heavy-duty operations, or environments where infrastructure for refueling is well-established.

Based on Type, the recreational boats segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the autonomous boats market during the forecast period.

Based on Type, the recreational boats segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the autonomous boats market from 2024 to 2029. Autonomous technology offers recreational boaters sophisticated features such as automated navigation, collision avoidance, and remote control, which significantly improve the boating experience by reducing the need for constant manual operation and minimizing the risk of accidents. These advancements cater to the growing interest in smarter, more user-friendly leisure products, making boating more accessible and enjoyable for a broader audience.



By boat size, 20-40 Feet segment for the autonomous boats market is projected to grow at highest market share during the forecast period.



The autonomous boats market, 20–40 feet boat size segment is anticipated to have the highest market share from 2024 to 2029. Boats in 20–40 feet range are large to accommodate advanced autonomous systems and technology remaining manageable and cost-effective for both individual and commercial buyers. Also, the 20–40-foot size offers a practical compromise between performance, space, and ease of integration with autonomous technologies, driving its popularity and growth within the market.



Based on autonomy, the partially autonomous segment is expected to grow at the highest market share in the autonomous boats market during the forecast period.



Based on autonomy, the autonomous boats market has been segmented into Partially autonomous, remotely operated and fully autonomous. The partially autonomous segment is expected to dominate the market for autonomous boats because of the increased efficiency, dependability, and safety. Partially autonomous boats can be used for variety of applications, including logistics, research, and surveillance. With advancement in technology and the evolution of regulatory frameworks to facilitate innovations, the partially autonomous segment is expected to secure the highest percentage of autonomous boats market.



North America holds the second highest market share in the region for the Autonomous boats market.



North America region holds the second-highest market share in the autonomous boats industry specifically due to rising urbanization, technological advancements and alternative modes of transportation. The region benefits from a well-established infrastructure, extensive waterways, and a robust boating culture that collectively support the adoption of autonomous marine technologies. North America's leading position in tech development with growing interest in enhancing maritime safety and operational efficiency also drives the demand for autonomous boats market. North America is a major player in the autonomous boats market, despite having a smaller market than Europe.



Major players in the autonomous boats companies are Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), ABB( Switzerland), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), Hyundai Heavy Industries(South Korea), and Fugro (Netherlands). These companies have well-equipped, strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

