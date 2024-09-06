2024 September 6 09:27

HD KSOE secures order for two LNG bunkering vessels

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD KSOE), a major South Korean shipyard, has secured a 247.9 billion-won (US$185.4 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas bunkering vessels from a European shipper, Yonhap reports citing the shipbuilding company.



HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units, will construct the vessels at its shipyard in Ulsan, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, HD Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.



The vessels will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by November 2027, it added.



So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has obtained orders to construct 150 vessels worth $17 billion, exceeding its yearly target of $13.5 billion.



HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing – HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.







