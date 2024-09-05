2024 September 5 17:23

Nigeria’s Vice President Shettima inaugurates USD 115 million upgrade of APM Terminals' West Africa Container Terminal

APM Terminals celebrated the inauguration of a comprehensive USD 115 million upgrade project at its West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in Onne, Nigeria, according to the company's release.



The Vice President, who was represented by the Personal Assistant to the President on Subnational Infrastructure (Office of the Vice President), Musaddiq Mustapha, commended APM Terminals for its huge investment in WACT. He said the USD 115 million investment in the WACT upgrade will further enhance service delivery at the port, and attract more vessels to the port.



The upgrade project is a testament to APM Terminals' vision of lifting standards of efficiency, reliability, and local excellence in Nigeria. It encompasses a wide-ranging transformation, including extensive yard expansion, state-of-the-art equipment acquisition, and a modern office complex. New Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC), Rubber Tyre Gantries (RTG), and advanced Cargo Handling Equipment (CHE) will significantly reduce turnaround time. A superior operating model revolutionises efficiency at the quay, yard, and gate, setting new benchmarks in service delivery. This investment will introduce an innovative auto gate system and advanced data centre, lifting WACT’s operational efficiency to a new standard. The self-service kiosks have also been upgraded to elevate customer experience.

Inauguration of WACT Upgrade ProjectThe Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, who also commended APM Terminals for the huge investment in WACT, assured that the Ministry will continue to support terminal operators to modernise the port and reduce the cost of doing business at the nation’s gateway.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said the WACT upgrade will support the efforts of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to generate more revenue, facilitate trade and curtail the smuggling of harmful and dangerous goods into Nigeria.



The expanded yard space, which has almost doubled, not only provides for bigger space but also lifts safety standards through optimised container stacking, minimising the risk of collisions. State-of-the-art access control and CCTV systems create an unparalleled secure environment for cargo and personnel. The updated Traffic Management plan also contributes to a safer environment. A groundbreaking 1MW solar power generation facility installed at WACT showcases APM Terminals' dedication to decarbonising its operations.



A proposal to invest more than USD 500 million in the future is built on the foundation of a long-term partnership. Besides operating highly efficient terminals, the company intends to contribute to the development of the local communities and bring opportunities for growth and new prospects for Nigerians.