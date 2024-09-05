  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 September 5 15:55

    Favourable scrubber economics driving the crude tanker orderbook - Drewry

    As long as the scrubber economics are favourable, we will see the domination of scrubber-fitted crude-carrying vessels in the orderbook, according to Drewry. Currently, the orderbook comprises 201 tankers with the majority being Suezmaxes (as of July 2024). A substantial number of the ships being built (i.e. ~59%) will run on HSFO (IFO 380) as their primary fuel and will be fitted with scrubbers to manage their SOx emissions as per IMO 2020 regulations. Of the vessels running on HSFO, 44% will be “ready” to run on either of the cleaner fuels - LNG, methanol, or ammonia.

    Shipowners are inclined towards keeping their vessels "LNG-ready" should it become economical in the future, considering price and availability.

    Analysing the orderbook, Drewry find that about 60% of the vessels are scrubber-fitted, indicating the reluctance of the shipping industry to move away from HSFO to VLSFO. Shipowners are rather preferring to invest in scrubber devices.

    Drewry believes the future will unfold in either of the following three scenarios – S1, S2, and S3, where S1 denotes the low-case scenario, S2 base-case and S3 high-case. Drewry assumes the price differential between VLSFO and HSFO is at $50 per tonne in S1, $100 per tonne in S2 and $200 per tonne in S3. S1, being the low-case scenario, has crude oil prices on the lower side of the spectrum due to which the spread between VLSFO and HSFO prices narrows. Coming to S2, it is a business-as-usual scenario with future prices remaining similar to the present values. The price differential at present ranges from $100 per tonne to $150 per tonne; Drewry assumes it to be $100 per tonne. Meanwhile, in S3, Drewry assumes crude oil prices will go much higher than the current prices. When crude oil prices increase, VLSFO prices increase more sharply than HSFO, widening the price gap between the two.
     
    Drewry infers that whenever the price differential between VLSFO and HSFO increases, the shipping industry reacts to it by ordering a higher number of scrubber-fitted vessels, albeit with a lag of 6-12 months.
     
    The cost of installing a scrubber device in a new vessel ranges from $2-$5 million.
     
    The difference in TC rates between scrubber-fitted and non-scrubber-fitted vessels (VLCC Eco) ranges from $3,500 to $6,500 per day.

    TC rate difference between vessels due to scrubber presence assumed to be: $5,000 per day

    After a span of 2 years, shipowners can continue to benefit from the differential between TC rates for scrubber-fitted and non-scrubber-fitted crude tankers until the end of the scrubber’s lifespan.

    From the above analysis, Drewry considers scrubbers’ payback period attractive. Hence, it would be prudent for shipowners to opt for scrubber-fitted vessels. Besides having an attractive payback period, scrubbers can also be adapted to capture carbon emissions from ships. With mounting pressure from regulations governing emissions from the shipping industry, it is best for the stakeholders to be prepared to manage carbon emissions as well. This adds to the financial attractiveness of scrubbers.

Другие новости по темам: tankers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 September 5

18:00 Global ship orders up 27 percent to 3.87 million CGT in August 2024
17:23 Nigeria’s Vice President Shettima inaugurates USD 115 million upgrade of APM Terminals' West Africa Container Terminal
16:58 ORLEN receives exclusive access to a small-scale LNG transshipment station in Klaipeda
16:09 U.S. thermal coal exports to Asia and Africa surge as shipments to Europe fall
15:55 Favourable scrubber economics driving the crude tanker orderbook - Drewry
15:25 BAO-NYK Shipping celebrates first shipment by its new flagship
14:42 The world's largest methanol-powered container ship now in regular service between the Port of Gothenburg and Asia
14:14 Viking Line carried a total of 1.8 million passengers in June–August 2024
13:44 Brunvoll form partnership with Torghatten Nord in the construction of a new hybrid ferry
13:21 MOL starts production in the largest capacity green hydrogen plant of the region
12:11 Wartsila secures pivotal role in developing Singapore’s Next-Generation Vessel Traffic Management System
11:41 New white paper from Survitec urges reform of methanol fire safety guidelines
11:02 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Sept 2-8 – MABUX
10:45 LR and KRISO join forces on verification and validation in marine autonomy
10:14 MAN PrimeServ's largest service centre adopts repair and conversion concept for future

2024 September 4

18:00 MOL announces naming ceremony for LNG-powered ferry Sunflower Pirka
17:33 Greek Union of Cruise Ship Owners proposes measures to tackle overtourism
17:13 LR: Feedstock availability and aviation demand challenge biofuel adoption in shipping
16:03 Kongsberg Maritime designed Reach Remote 1 named ‘Ship of the Year 2024’ at SMM
15:24 Babcock supports Polish Miecznik frigate programme
14:51 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and NVL agree on cooperation to build new frigates for the German Navy
14:09 North America’s LNG export capacity is on track to more than double by 2028
13:44 ClassNK has updated its report “ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight”
13:12 Hoegh Autoliners selects Kongsberg Maritime for propulsion upgrades on ten PCTC vessels
12:41 Bureau Veritas streamlines vessel and fleet compliance and performance with the launch of its new smart hub, MOVE
12:21 Adani Ports' records 5% increase in cargo volumes in August 2024
11:52 SIPG reports 23.13% revenue growth in H1
11:27 Hanwha Ocean begins overhaul of U.S. Navy logistics vessel in S. Korea
10:41 Alfa Laval receives Approval in Principle for its Gas Combustion Unit for hydrogen
10:11 Three FPSO units on order from Q2 2024 - Energy Maritime Associates
09:47 BAL Container Line orders two container ships from Jiangnan Shipyard for US$290 million

2024 September 3

18:04 Iran, Russia discuss development of transport corridors
17:43 Damen signs contract with Gerdes Green for a second Combi Freighter 3850
17:20 Power outage in Rotterdam port resolved, refineries impacted
16:59 China State Shipbuilding Corporation and China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation set to merge, creating the world's largest shipbuilder
16:04 Alfa Laval enables a safe ammonia-fuelled future with its innovative solutions
15:55 KNUD E HANSEN presents new concept of wind turbine maintenance platform
15:19 AtoB@C Shipping christens Stellamar in Ystad
14:59 Noatum Logistics launches new rail logistics solution for the Middle East region
14:39 Color Line to upgrade Ro-Pax vessels with Wartsila hybrid scrubber
14:23 Sealution’s Gateway awarded prestigious Type Approval by Lloyd's Register
13:58 CIMAC and Maritime Battery Forum publish paper on batteries in deep-sea shipping
12:40 Christiania Shipping to acquire 100% of the shares in NAVQUIM Holding from Sogestran Shipping
12:21 Shell signs ten-year LNG supply agreement with Turkish energy company
11:39 RMK Marine completes Europe’s largest inland LNG bunkering barge
11:04 Hapag-Lloyd trials NexusWave service
10:45 Australia increases its trade relations with Valenciaport
10:09 Lloyd’s Register to acquire Ocean Technologies Group from Oakley Capital

2024 September 2

18:00 MOL PLUS to invest in Global Fund 2 managed by UntroD
17:21 Concept Design Study reaffirms compressed hydrogen is an energy- efficient supply chain for regional Europe
17:05 Container carrier profits rise to more than $10 bln in Q2 2024
16:53 COSCO signs agreement for 42 bulk carriers
16:24 Gasum to supply Hapag-Lloyd with waste-based bio-LNG in accordance with winning ZEMBA tender
15:44 ABS expands presence in Western Australia
15:14 KONGSBERG signs agreement to sell its steering gear and rudder business to Norvestor
14:43 Philippine Ports Authority ensures drug-free ports through strict security measures
14:22 Annual oil spill response exercise successfully completed in Klaipeda
13:57 MSC MARIE ship becomes the largest capacity Neopanamax to cross the Panama Canal
12:30 Harren Group and SAL Heavy Lift launch the first of five planned Orca class heavy lift vessels
11:59 Djibouti offers Ethiopia management of Tadjourah port to ease regional tensions
11:26 Mammoet launches world’s strongest land-based crane
10:48 Chinese ports container volume rises 8.3 % from January to July of 2024

2024 September 1

16:02 Port of Gothenburg: The largest port expansion in 40 years opens
15:42 Jan De Nul awarded contract for Palm Jebel Ali marine works in Dubai
15:06 Mammoet launches world’s strongest land-based crane
14:39 Romania bids to take over Moldova's only river port
14:21 Viking announces expansion of China offering with new voyages starting in 2025
13:17 SeaLead relaunches Far East India Express 2 service
11:44 DNV report: Technological developments key to reducing maritime sector emissions
09:43 Sri Lanka ports container volume hits 1.54 million TEU