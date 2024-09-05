2024 September 5 15:25

BAO-NYK Shipping celebrates first shipment by its new flagship

BAO-NYK Shipping Pte. Ltd., a joint venture between the NYK Group and a company affiliated with China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, the world's largest steel producer in China (Baowu Group), held a ceremony on August 16 to celebrate the first call of its new flagship "BNS Dongshan."

The vessel, the first to be owned by BAO-NYK, arrived with iron ore that was shipped from a project in Western Australia in which Baowu Resources Co., Ltd. (Baowu Resources) participates, according to NYK's release.

BAO-NYK will celebrate its 13th anniversary this year. Its predecessor established the company in 2011 in China to transport cargo for the Baowu Group and moved to Singapore in 2013. This first shipment using its first owned vessel is the fruit of a commitment based on the deep trust between NYK and the Baowu Group.